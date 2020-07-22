GALT (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County correctional officer is at home recovering after he was attacked by wasps while driving home Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, CO Romero was driving home with his windows down around 6:30 p.m. when he was attacked by wasps. Romero was on Twin Cities Road in Galt when the wasps flew into his truck, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, hit the center median, and crash into a ditch.

The sheriff’s office said Romero is “feeling a bit beat up but on the mend.” His drug-detecting K-9 partner Sage was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash but was not injured.

