LINCOLN (CBS13) – A man was arrested in Lincoln on drug-related charges and multiple warrants for his arrest.

On Wednesday, July 15, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Chia Saechao who reportedly had four arrest warrants totaling over $2,000.

When the deputy searched Saechao’s his vehicle, they found two methamphetamine pipes, according to a statement from the department.

Saechao was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to his warrants.