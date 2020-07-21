GALT (CBS13) — The California National Guard is planning to operate a pop-up coronavirus testing event in Galt the next couple of days.

Sacramento County Public Health says the community-based pop-up will happen at Walker Community Park at Orr Road and Sargent Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 8 a.m. each day.

Testing will be drive-thru only and no appointments are needed, but only 100 tests per day will be done.

People will not need to be showing active symptoms of coronavirus to get tested. However, only those over 18 and with a valid ID and contact information will be tested.

Results from the tests will take about 5 to 7 days.