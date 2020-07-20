SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A water main break has flooded the southbound lanes of Highway 99 at 12th Avenue.

The flooding is causing major traffic backups on Highway 99 in South Sacramento. All southbound lanes are affected. Traffic is moving slow and drivers traveling southbound on the freeway will have to take the far-left lane.

The water main break happened in the area of Sutterville Road and Franklin Boulevard. Sacramento Police say there are road closures in effect.

On Highway 50, the eastbound and westbound connectors to Highway 99 were also closed due to the flooding.

A spokesperson for the city of Sacramento said crews responded to a water main leak at 14th Ave. and Franklin Boulevard earlier Monday and scheduled a crew to repair it later in the evening so they “wouldn’t impact businesses in the area when we had to shut off the water.”

Before crews could make the repair, the spokesperson said the leak evolved into a water main break. Crews are now working to shut off the water and repair the break.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.