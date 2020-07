CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are responding to a helicopter crash in Calaveras County late Monday morning.

The scene is near Highway 12 and Highway 26, in between Valley Springs and San Andreas.

Cal Fire authorities confirm that a helicopter has crashed in the area. It was doing work for PG&E at the time.

Three people were in the helicopter. One person sustained minor injuries.

The crash created a small vegetation fire, which was put out.