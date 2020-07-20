CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a helicopter made an emergency landing near San Andreas and caught fire, but everyone escaped with just minor injuries.

The FAA says, just after 10 a.m. Monday, the McDonnell Douglas 600N helicopter landed near next to Highway 12, in between Valley Springs and San Andreas. The aircraft then caught fire after landing.

Three people were on board the helicopter, which was doing work for PG&E at the time of the incident. All three managed to get out and only had minor injuries, according to the FAA, with one of them taken to the hospital.

A small vegetation fire caused by the crash was quickly put out. No structures were threatened, the sheriff’s office says.

Both the NTSB and FAA will be investigating the incident.