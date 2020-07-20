ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Placer County’s health officer is asking employers to stop requiring negative tests for workers coming back from coronavirus.

Why? Because it wastes tests, she says.

Dr. Aimee Sisson says any requirements along those lines are “unnecessary” and an “inappropriate use of limited resources.”

Sisson added that, as long as a worker who had COVID-19 is healthy and has quarantined for the appropriate amount of time, it is safe for them to return to work.

The health officer’s comments come after testing kit shortages have forced several local testing sites to temporarily shut down. Dr. Sisson told CBS13 in a previous interview that Placer County has been seeing testing delays and shortages.

Placer County is one of several dozen now on the state’s watch list due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

People looking for free coronavirus testing, regardless of insurance, in Placer can still go to the county’s website and look for a location nearest them.