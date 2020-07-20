MANTECA (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in Manteca early Monday morning, police say.

The incident happened at Library Park along W. Center Street.

Manteca police say officers responded a little after 4 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics soon arrived and rushed the man to the hospital, but he soon pronounced dead.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made, nor has any suspect description been released.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified, police say.