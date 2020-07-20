GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Nevada County man who had been missing for more than two months has been found safe, authorities say.

Joseph McCormack, a 26-year-old Grass Valley resident, abruptly stopped communicating with family in mid-May. Family reported him missing to the Grass Valley Police Department.

RELATED: Search Intensifies For Missing Grass Valley Man Joseph McCormack

Back in June, the case was picked up by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office following a tip that McCormack may have been seen near Rough and Ready Highway. The sheriff’s office said they were looking into whether foul play was involved, telling CBS13 they had reason to believe he may be harmed.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that McCormack had been found safe in Sacramento.

It’s still unclear why McCormack went missing.