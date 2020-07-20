FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A gun that had been reported stolen over 20 years ago has been recovered after a traffic stop in Fairfield over the weekend.

Fairfield police say an officer pulled over a car on Sunday for having no license plates.

The driver allegedly gave the officer a false name and didn’t have any ID with him. Using the car’s vehicle number, the officer soon discovered the car’s registration had been expired since January of last year.

A search of the car after the driver was detained uncovered a loaded .25 caliber pistol in the center console.

After a quick check, police say it was discovered that the gun had been reported stolen out of Humboldt County back in 1995.

The driver was eventually arrested and was booked into Solano County Jail. He has been identified as 24-year-old Fairfield resident Alfred Fairley.