GALT (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman found sleeping in her car for several hours in front of a laundromat was arrested after being found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and items indicating drug sales, the Galt Police Department said on Sunday.

Lauren Spears, 45, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Galt police said Spears was found in her vehicle in front of the Galt Laundromat on C Street shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

A K9 officer searched the vehicle and uncovered 34 grams of meth and items consistent with the sale of methamphetamine, including cash.

Spears was taken into custody without incident.