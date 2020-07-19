ROCKLIN (CBS13) – It’s the first Sunday church congregations are heading back to their houses of worship after the governor ordered counties on the monitoring list to shut down those indoor operations.

The Pioneer Baptist Church’s pastor is one of the pastors who took to Facebook to tell people that there would be in-person services on Sunday. The other is Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin, which says the church is essential and it’s their right to hold service despite the recent order.

“We feel like what we need to do is to abide by what the word of God says and, you know, we have a First Amendment right to worship,” said Pastor Greg Fairrington, of Destiny Christian Church.

Fairrington said he feels his church is essential and it needs to be open for his folk.

“They obviously wanted us to do something different, but we have a conviction in our heart,” Fairrington said. “We don’t put our hand and make a pledge on a bible. We are guided by the conviction in our heart, so we are going to have services.”

Different public health officials – including in Placer County – have stated public gatherings are a driver for the increase in COVID-19 cases that we’ve been seeing. Fairrington tells me he and his church know their decision to stay open may be looked down upon…but that’s not changing their mind at all.

“We want to honor people in authority. I’m not here to be defiant,” Fairrington said. “But I stand on my First Amendment and what the Bible says – “We are to worship.’ ”

Fairrington told CBS13 his church is doing temperature checks at the door, asking people to wear masks inside and doing social distancing for indoor services.