SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People upset with the reinforced coronavirus closures protested at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Sunday.

Organizers of the Protest Against Extreme Closures rally said businesses and the economy are hurting – and the closures are infringing on people’s constitutional rights.

This mother of three says two of her children have special needs and haven’t been getting the services they need because schools have been closed and there’s no plan to reopen them.

“It’s been rough, I mean, my 2-year-old still doesn’t talk,” Chelsea Adams said. “He has no services, he does not get speech, he does not get anything that helps regulate him throughout the day. It’s just been really tough.”

The protest was organized by Placer County For Trump 2020.