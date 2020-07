VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A highly anticipated beer garden is finally open in Vacaville.

The owners of Sac Yard are expanding their business with Beer 40 – a temporary pop-up in the downtown area.

The large outdoor setting is ideal during the pandemic, where people can socialize at a distance while enjoying their favorite brew.

Beer 40 will be open Thursdays through Sundays until the end of the year and is located at 400 East Monte Vista Ave. in Vacaville.