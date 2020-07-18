MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Midtown’s Cantina Alley in Sacramento announced a temporary two-week closure after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The closure went into effect on Thursday, July 16 and will remain in place until July 30.

The restaurant said the employee who tested positive last worked June 30 through July 5 and all other employees would remain in quarantine during the two-week closure.

Cantina Alley said all employees will be tested for COVID-19 and complete sanitation efforts will be done before the reopening.