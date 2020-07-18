SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Demonstrators gathered for a rally at Sacramento City Hall on Saturday to show their support for law enforcement.

The rally was organized by a group called Bridge the Blue. The group said the rally was one of many held at city halls nationwide on Saturday.

Supporters in attendance said police officers have the difficult job of maintaining order and protecting people’s lives and property.

Nationwide, organizers encouraged supporters to hold prayer gatherings before the rallies, and afterward, supporters from across the country convened for an online presentation called Silent No More.