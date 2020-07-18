PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people arrested in Plumas County were released from custody after one of them claimed they were possibly exposed to the virus at the Butte County Jail a week prior and then testing positive, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

The two individuals – a man and a woman – were arrested by a Plumas deputy during a traffic stop due to erratic driving on Wednesday in Greenville, officials said. Their identities were not released.

Authorities said the man was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin for sale. The woman was found to be on parole for robbery and was arrested for violating that parole.

While being transported to the Plumas County Jail, one of the individuals told the deputy of their possible COVID-19 exposure and both of the suspects were tested and quarantined until results the next day showed the one positive result.

Authorities said talks between Sheriff Todd Johns, Plumas County Health Officer Mark Satterfield, Dr. Joseph Schad, Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister and Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff, ended with the decision to release both subjects. Both subjects were issued a citation to appear at a later date and return to Butte County.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said Butte County officials were notified of the events and decision.