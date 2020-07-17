ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a crash off Highway 65 in Roseville on Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the car was headed southbound when it crashed off the highway just before the Interstate 80 interchange.

We are currently investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a solo vehicle. It appears the vehicle was traveling southbound SR-65 just prior to the I-80 interchange, when for unknown reasons, it traveled off the roadway and down a steep embankment, causing it to overturn. pic.twitter.com/SGxM2HhNGr — CHP Auburn (@CHPAuburn) July 17, 2020

The car ended up going down a steep embankment and overturned several times. It then hit a tree.

Officers confirm that the crash was fatal.

Traffic along Highway 65 is not affected by the crash.