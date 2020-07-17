VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they are closing one of New Hogan Lake’s day-use areas due to overcrowding and trash concerns.

Starting Friday, the Wrinkle Cove Day Use Area will be temporarily closed to vehicle access.

Officials say the area has seen overcrowding, excessive litter, and vehicle congestion in recent weeks – prompting health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

The recreation area will still be open to walk-in traffic, but people will need to use designated parking areas outside of Wrinkle Cove.

All other New Hogan Lake day-use areas remain open, officials say.