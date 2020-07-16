WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seven U.S. Postal Service employees at the West Sacramento processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday night.

A spokesperson said the USPS is in the process of reaching out to local health officials about the positive cases. The facility will remain open, but the spokesperson said they will “enhance and supplement current cleaning protocols using disinfectants across the facility.”

USPS did not release the condition of the employees or say when they were tested.

In a press release, USPS said, “We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Sacramento Processing Plant, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.”

The CDC and U.S. Surgeon General have said it’s unlikely coronavirus spreads from domestic or international mail, products, or packaging, the release said.