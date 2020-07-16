SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Salon owners are calling on Gov. Newsom to change a state rule and allow them to operate outside.

Nail and hair salon owners say they feel they’re being unfairly punished because they can’t move outdoors like restaurants due to state regulations.

On Monday, Newsom announced a big step back and ordered the closure of bars, indoor dining, and other activities across the state. For nearly 30 counties that have been on the state’s watchlist for more than three days, sectors including hair salons and barbershops were ordered to close indoor operations. Salons in Sacramento, Placer, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Yolo, Yuba and Sutter were all ordered to close.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno), backs the salon owners and even started a petition to move salons outdoors.

“If we don’t get this remedy these salons and these barbers and these individuals are going to be further thrown into this really dark hole of not being able to open, not being able to pay their bills, having no recourse at all,” Patterson said in a virtual press conference Thursday.

The state department of consumer affairs says it’s exploring options for salon owners.