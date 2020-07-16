ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a burglary suspect captured on surveillance footage at a salon on Thursday, the Rocklin Police Department said on Thursday.

Rocklin police said the burglary happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a closed salon on Lonetree Boulevard. Police said the salon is the occupant of a building that houses other occupants.

Investigators said the unidentified suspect entered the salon and stole equipment from approximately six victims.

In the security footage, the suspect is seen as a white male adult wearing a red henley shirt, possibly hooded, with dark grey or black sleeves, blue jeans

rocklin salon suspect Photo of a suspected burglar at a salon in Rocklin courtesy of the Rocklin Police Department

Rocklin police said they believe there may be more victims who had their businesses stay shuttered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.