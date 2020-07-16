AUBURN (CBS13) — The Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn is planning a drive-in concert next month.

“Drive-In Live Country” allows music fans to see a live show from the safety of their car. The concert will be held on Aug. 1 and features six local bands including Moonshine Crazy and Ariel Jean Band.

A portion of the money raised at the event will be given to local food banks.

No more than six people will be allowed in one vehicle, and guests are only permitted to watch the show from the bed of a truck or inside their vehicle.

Tickets are $100 for general admission, which includes up to six people. VIP tickets are going for $125 and guarantee “front stage parking.” You can find tickets on Eventbrite.