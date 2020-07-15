SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Students in Sacramento County schools won’t be going back into the classroom come fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, public health director Dr. Peter Beilenson and Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools David W. Gordon announced that the 13 districts in the county are being directed to continue distance learning when the academic year begins in August and September.

The announcement comes shortly after State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond comments calling for “an abundance of caution” as many of California’s 1,000 school districts finalize plans for the new school term.

Thurmond noted there was no one-size-fits-all template for reopening.

“In any place where there is uncertainty, we should proceed with caution. In many cases, that’s going to be opening in distance learning,” Thurmond said.

After Dr. Beilenson and Gordon’s announcement, several school districts officially announced classes would be held online come the new academic year: Sacramento City Unified, Elk Grove Unified and Twin Rivers Unified.

The Folsom Cordova Unified school board had already voted on Tuesday for their schools to continuing distance learning come fall.

Sacramento City Unified had also recently released a rough plan on how school could like like when the academic year starts up again. In the plan, the district said both students and staff will be required to wear face coverings.