SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rite Aid has partnered with Project Baseline by Verily to offer coronavirus testing at some of its locations.

The self-swabbing COVID-19 tests will be available by appointment for anyone over 18 at some Rite Aid locations, including in Ceres, Elk Grove, Rio Linda, Sacramento, Stockton, Tracy, Turlock, and Woodland.

To sign up for an appointment, you must first fill out a questionnaire on the Project Baseline website. If you are eligible for a free test, you will be directed to the closest location, which may be a Rite Aid store.

The Rite Aid testing sites will be in the parking lots and tests will be self-administered. You can learn more here.