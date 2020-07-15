SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the age of masks, quarantines, and hospitals at capacity, a vaccine couldn’t come soon enough for many.

Now there’s a chance for volunteers to put one to the test. Benchmark Research is teaming up with pharmaceutical companies to launch clinical research trials in Sacramento. They’re calling for volunteers to test vaccines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s very important, not just our community the whole world. I’ll be the guinea pig if I could help out,” said Lynn Vanover.

Benchmark Research CEO Mark Lacy calls it a major step forward in saving millions of lives.

“We’ve conducted trials on anything and everything you can think of but nothing compares to the coronavirus,” said Lacy.

While a vaccine could be one key to getting back to normal, some told CBS13 they would never be one of the first to try it out.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

“No, not yet. I’d like to see some testing done first,” said Tony Fuentes.

“I think that at this point, the amount of time that’s been put into the studies for a vaccine have been accelerated in a matter that I don’t think is safe,” said Audrey Langstroth.

Lacy compares the vaccine to getting a flu shot, with similar side effects like a rash or possible flu-like symptoms.

“But getting sick from a coronavirus vaccine is highly, highly unlikely,” said Lacy.

Those interested in participating can call 1-888-902-9605 or visit the Benchmark Research website to learn more.