RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Schools in the Folsom Cordova Unified District will be starting the 2020-21 year continuing full distance learning.

The school board made the decision to continue distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic at Tuesday night’s meeting.

In-person services for students in Special Education classes will be considered, the board said.

RELATED: Newsom Hopes California Schools Won’t Be Delayed By Virus

Folsom Cordova’s decision to keep students away comes as more districts ponder how classes will look like come the start of the new school year. Some local districts, like in Stockton and Stanislaus County, have already decided to keep distance learning.

Other districts, like Sacramento City Unified, are planning on offering 100 percent distance learning in addition to a hybrid model where students can attend class.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

The two largest school districts in California, Los Angeles and San Diego, also recently decided to not bring students back into classrooms.