YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are working to contain a vegetation fire that started as a controlled burn on Beale Air Force Base Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the base said around 3:13 p.m. the controlled burn burst out of control. Beale crews and outside agencies, including Cal Fire, are now battling the fire. So far, the fire has burned 500 to 600 acres, Cal Fire said.

The Fam Camp, an RV lot where about 40 people stay, was evacuated out of precaution, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.