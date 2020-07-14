Question of the DayCourtney wants to know, what leadership positions did you hold as a youngster?

15 hours ago

Virtual Summer InternshipsDespite many paid intern programs across the country getting cancelled this year due to the pandemic, four Sacramento area high school students have been selected to participate in the highly competitive Bank of America Student Leaders program. Dina has more!

15 hours ago

Good Day Rewind 7/13/2020In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!

15 hours ago

Food Literacy CenterFood Literacy Center is distributing veggie recipe kits all summer long to reach kids while schools are closed. Each week they pack different recipes! Julissa is talking to the founder and director, Amber Stott.

15 hours ago

Axe HeavenAxe Heaven has come a long way over the years from an idea and a craftsman's small workshop to a modern, global company that is now, the world's largest handcrafted miniature guitar manufacturer of licensed replica model guitars. Lori is in Elk Grove with more!

15 hours ago