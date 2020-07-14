SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died and another man is under arrest after a stabbing inside a south Sacramento convenience store.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7700 block of Stockton Boulevard store just before 11 p.m. and found a man had been stabbed. First aid was started immediately, but the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives believe the victim – whose name is not being released at this point – had gotten into a fight inside the convenience store just before the assault. Exactly what sparked the fight isn’t clear.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Anthony Coleman. Deputies were able to detain him a short distance away from the store.

Coleman has since been booked into Sacramento County and is facing homicide charges.