EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say a Tracy man is facing human trafficking charges after he picked up two girls who ran away from an El Dorado County group home.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, on Monday, deputies got a report about the runaways. Staff at the group home managed to follow the car that had picked up the girls and gave a good description to deputies.

With deputies now on the hunt in several locations, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted about an hour later along Mormon Emigrant Trail.

Deputies stopped the car and rescued the girls. The driver, 29-year-old Tracy resident Edward Gray, was arrested.

Gray is now facing charges of human trafficking, kidnapping under the age of 14, pimping, pandering and criminal threats. He has been booked into El Dorado County and is being held on $5.7 million bail.