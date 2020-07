WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Woodland early Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 100 block of California Street.

Woodland police confirm that one man has been taken to the hospital. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police say.

A juvenile has been detained in connection to the shooting.

No other information about the incident has been released at this point.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.