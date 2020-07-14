SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Bars that were ordered to close under the statewide order Monday now have another way to keep their business flowing.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, if bars serve “bona fide meals, or contract with a meal provider,” they can stay open as long as all services are outdoors.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all bars, breweries, and pubs to close both indoors and outdoors unless they are offering sit-down meals outdoors. The ABC guidance clarifies that bars that do not have a licensed restaurant can stay open if they contract with a bona fide meal provider, such as a food truck.

Alcoholic beverages may only be served in conjunction with meals, except in winery tasting rooms, ABC said.

Outdoor dining areas are ordered to comply with social distancing measures, face-covering requirements, and other requirements laid out by the state.