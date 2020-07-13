SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a new member of the red panda family at the Sacramento Zoo.

The zoo announced Monday that a red panda was born on June 24. It’s described as “robust and active.”

The little cub was born to four-year-old Amaya and two-year-old David Bowie as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Red Panda Species Survival Plan, the zoo said. Red pandas are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Amaya gave birth to two cubs but staff says one was under-developed and passed away.

Last November, the cub’s older brother, Gizmo, went on exhibit at the zoo after months of bonding with his mom.

