SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A midtown Sacramento restaurant is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Monday, Kupros said it is closing down the restaurant until further notice to perform a deep cleaning and sanitation. Additionally, the restaurant is giving employees the chance to get tested for the virus.

Kupros did not give a reopening date but said it is awaiting test results before making an announcement.

This comes on the same day Gov. Newsom ordered some businesses in 29 counties, including Sacramento, to close. Those businesses include churches, gyms, malls, and salons.

READ MORE: Churches, Gyms, Malls And Salons Ordered To Close Again In 29 California Counties, Including Sacramento

Several other area bars and restaurants, including The Depot, Badlands, and Zebra Club, temporarily closed after or customers tested positive for the virus.