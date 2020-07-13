YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Coronavirus shut down the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on March 16 and they have not been open since. Despite the venue’s slow summer, they’re doing what they can to make sure local businesses in their area stay on their feet.

“This pandemic has provided the opportunity for the fairgrounds to serve the community in another way,” CEO Dave Dillabo said.

Dillabo decided to donate all of the grounds’ outdoor picnic tables free of charge to local businesses.

“If you can step up and provide a service to the community, there’s not a better time than to do it now,” he said.

After the second round of shutdowns, indoor dining is once again off the table in all counties across California, forcing restaurants to get creative.

“Every little bit helps. It was just such a warm thing for him to put out there for us. That would allow us to properly space and socially distance each table,” Shar Katz, owner of the Dancing Tomato Caffé, said.

Katz is hoping the additional outdoor seating will bring in more customers and more money.

The fairgrounds is no stranger to helping out during disasters like floods and fires, and they say they just wish they had more than 55 tables to give.

“I wish we had 500 of them that we could provide our community for free,” Dillabo said.

So many local restaurants are desperate for outdoor seating that the fairgrounds run out of tables Monday and had to put new requests on a waitlist.