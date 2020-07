SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Sacramento’s Fruitridge neighborhood early Monday morning.

The incident happened a little after 5 a.m. near Fruitridge Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the accident is unclear.

No details about the person who was struck and killed have been released at this point.

The intersection was blocked for about an hour during the investigation. It has since been cleared.