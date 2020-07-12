ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department released surveillance photos of a suspect vehicle believe to be connected to a deadly shooting that occurred in the city on Monday.

Roseville police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. on July 6 and that they believe there was a confrontation between the occupants of two vehicles which lead to one person firing shots and striking two victims in the other vehicle.

The vehicle was described by police as possibly a gold or silver late 1990s to 2000s Toyota Camry with damage to the rear bumper on the passenger side. The license plate number is unknown.

suspect car (credit: Roseville Police Department)

suspect car 2 (credit: Roseville Police Department)

suspect car 3 (credit: Roseville Police Department)

Officers found the two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital and one of the victims was pronounced deceased. The department confirmed that the suspect and victims were known to each other.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.