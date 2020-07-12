GALT (CBS13) – A Galt mother is counting her blessings along with other military families after learning their loved ones were safe after a US Navy ship caught fire in an explosion in San Diego on Sunday.

Stephanie Moe said she just went to her daughter’s ship on Tuesday to bring important keepsakes back to their house in Galt.

Moe told CBS13 that she’s glad she was able to, by chance, get those things out before the terrible fire happened.

“It’s been a rough two months to the start of her Navy career,” Moe said of her 19-year-old daughter, Alyssa Lopez. “When I first got her text this morning, you know, my first reaction was, ‘Oh you know, not a big deal. It’s going to be put out.’ “

The USS Bonhomme Richard, the ship Lopez calls home, began burning at around 8:30 a.m. in a lower storage area on the ship, according to Admiral Philip Sobeck, Commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three.

“The fire was initially engaged by ship’s company, the Naval base San Diego activated their emergency operation center to alert level 3,” Sobeck said. It was a situation that would rattle any parent. “My whole day I’ve been kind of on edge just because she’s still close. She’s still there,” Moe said.