DAVIS (CBS13) – People in Davis worked together Sunday to create a Black Lives Matter chalk mural on a city street.

This mural is located on 2nd Street in front of the Davis Varsity Theatre.

The movement to make the mural was started by the Davis Phoenix Coalition – a group whose mission is to eliminate intolerance and promote a diverse community.

“Normally around pride time we have done our rainbow crosswalks but decided instead this year we would do the Black Lives Matter mural,” one of the group’s members said.

Altogether, about twenty volunteers showed up to help, keeping social distancing in mind while working together.