SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A boat trip on the Sacramento River took a joyful turn for one couple when they passed under the Tower Bridge on Sunday.

A hopeful man pointed his girlfriend up to the signs his friends were holding up along the bridge reading “Will You Marry Me & Be My Mrs?”

“I was like, ‘Oh, cool they’re celebrating something,’ ” Barbara Sowle said. “Then I saw the sign and was like, ‘No way!’ and then he looked at me and then I knew.”

Barbara said yes under the Tower Bridge making the Sacramento landmark all the more special for her and her fiance Rocky.