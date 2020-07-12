SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people who led authorities on pursuit are in custody after a man was killed in Arden on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators said a man was located with major trauma to the upper body shortly after 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of San Ysidro Way.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not yet been released.

Deputies said they located a vehicle leaving the scene that matched witness descriptions and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver and passenger were detained a short while later and their connection, if any, to the victim is unknown. Their identities were not released.

Investigators ask that anyone with information relevant to the victim’s death contact the sheriff’s department.