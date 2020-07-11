SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A march Saturday morning in Sacramento was organized to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen, the soldier whose remains were found in June after she went missing in Fort Hood, Texas, for more than two months.

Before she was killed in Fort Hood, the 20-year-old allegedly told her family she had been sexually harassed, but feared to report it.

Protestors in Sacramento said Fort Hood should be shut down.

“We feel like there’s no protection out there, she should’ve been protected,” said Annalisa Cerda, a demonstrator. “A young life taken too soon for no reason.”

Investigators say they believe a fellow soldier killed her before fatally shooting himself when confronted by police.