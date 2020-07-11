PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Placer County was ordered by the state to stop indoor operations and close several businesses beginning on Sunday as a result of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

The following businesses in Placer County will be impacted by the order for a minimum of three weeks:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Family Entertainment Centers

Movie Theaters

Zoos and Museum

Cardrooms

A press release from the county regarding the order additionally says that “all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs must close, both indoors and outdoors, unless they are offering sit down, dine-in meals.”

The order follows Placer County’s addition on Thursday to the state health department’s COVID-19 watchlist of counties experiencing surges in cases.

Any county that stays on the watchlist for three days is required to go through the same closures Placer County is experiencing now.

Placer County reported 1,055 confirmed cases and 11 deaths related to coronavirus as of Saturday. According to the county’s COVID-19 statistics, 35 patients are hospitalized and six are in the ICU.

“I understand how frustrating this is for our local businesses, and my hope is that our whole community will pull together and promote the personal precautions that can help reverse these disease trends,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “Please wash your hands, maintain physical distance, wear a face covering in public, and do not gather with non-household members.”