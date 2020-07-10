SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If school returns in the fall, things certainly won’t look the same with masks and social distancing requirements likely at districts across the Sacramento area. Though, enforcing that isn’t always easy, especially with younger kids.

Several parents are eager for kids to start in the fall no matter what it looks like. Theresa Entz is ready for kids to head back to the classroom once again.

“We’re ready,” Entz said. “But it’s going to be hard I’m thinking, especially at her age.”

For younger kids, enforcement is expected to be a little tough for teachers. Some fully expect kids to pull their masks under their nose, let it hang off their ear or even wear it like a hat. Silly – but real – things teachers say they’re prepared to see when school is back in session.

“I just can’t imagine my six and seven-year-olds wearing their masks correctly,” Jessica Pagan, a first grade teacher, said.

She’s aware the number one lesson will likely become health and safety.

“I foresee it more like a management than really being able to teach effectively,” Pagan said.

Though, before students hit the books again, Pagan and other teachers hope parents can help them study up on mask-wearing and distancing ahead of time.

“This is very different. We’re definitely up to a new normal,” Sacramento City Unified School District nurse Tawney Lambert said.

Lambert received a grant to provide masks to all of her students, hoping fun, cartoon patterns might pique their interest.

At home, there are some ways she says parents can help kids get used to wearing a mask ahead of time – having kids put on their masks throughout their normal day at home.

“Take it gradually up to a point where they’re wearing a mask for two to three hours,” Lambert said.

The same, she said, goes for social distancing.

“Mark an X on the floor and measure it out to 6 feet,” she said.

Though teachers say the number one lesson should be the importance of their health and explaining that things aren’t what they used to be. Lambert said the number one preventative measure hasn’t changed though, and that’s reminding kids about proper hand-washing and hygiene.