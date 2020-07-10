LINCOLN (CBS13) — A driver was killed after crashing under a big rig on the Highway 65 onramp in Lincoln on Friday morning, police say.

Lincoln police say, a little after 6 a.m., a tractor-trailer was turning from Twelve Bridges Drive onto the highway onramp when it collided with a car heading in the opposite direction.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Somehow, officers say the car went completely underneath the trailer.

The driver of the car, who was the only person inside, was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident.