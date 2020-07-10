SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Election day is only a few months away and the Golden 1 Center may be getting in on the action.

The arena has sat empty since March after the coronavirus pandemic canceled NBA games and concerts. Now the G1C may be transformed into a voting center for the election on Nov. 3.

In a statement Friday, a Sacramento Kings spokesperson said, “We are incredibly excited to work in partnership with Sacramento County to explore transforming Golden 1 Center into a vote center for the November elections to ensure accessibility and proper social distancing.”

The spokesperson went on to say “It is of utmost importance that all eligible voters have the opportunity to register and cast their ballot safely.”

The plans are still in early stages and no other information was available Friday afternoon.