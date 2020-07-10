Menu
Friday Dance Party!
Let's dance our way into the weekend with DJ Flex - Let Me Clear My Throat! Have a great weekend!
1 hour ago
Question of the Day - July 10th
Time for this hour's......question. How do you get your steps in?
2 hours ago
Trivia Toast - July 10th
Court brings us a few slices of...Trivia Toast! Quick answers, please!
2 hours ago
Good Day Rewind - July 10th
Did you miss something during the show today? Get caught up with our Good Day Rewind!
2 hours ago
Virtual Fashion Fundraiser
Julissa is at a preview of a virtual fashion show that is a fundraiser for WEAVE. It's tonight live on Facebook!
2 hours ago
Latest
Thursday's Show Info (7/9/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (7/8/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (7/7/20)
Monday's Show Info (7/6/20)
Sunday's Show Info (7/5/20)
Buster Posey Opts Out Of Playing For SF Giants In Coronavirus-Shortened 2020 Season
July 10, 2020 at 9:35 am
Buster Posey
Coronavirus
San Francisco Giants