Good Day Rewind (7/8/20)Check out the funniest moments from today's show. Don't miss Good Day tomorrow!

7 hours ago

The Mortgage Payoff ParadeJulissa Ortiz shows us the Payoff Parade in Sacramento.

14 hours ago

Dina-I-YDina shows us how to make lip balm.

15 hours ago

Missouri Street TheatreAshley gives us a look at what the Missouri Street Theatre has to offer.

15 hours ago

Sprinkle Sugar PopJulissa shows us some delicious treats at Sprinkle Sugar Pop.

15 hours ago