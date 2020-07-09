Comments
Sunshine Food Pantry
2nd Thursday and 4th Thursday
Galt United Methodist
571 C Street, Galt
209-200-2628
Lodi House
Lean Feast
405 Lincoln Center
Stockton
http://www.leanfeast.com
Sacramento Edible Yards
http://www.SacramentoEdibleYards.com
http://www.facebook.com/SacramentoEdibleYards
Junipers
Learn more at http://www.junipers.fun
Instagram @junipers_swim
Kickstarter:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/emilymcallister/the-do-it-all-hybrid-bikini
Masters of Illusion
Friday 8-9 PM CW31
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
WEAVE Senior Project
weaveinc.org