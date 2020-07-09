First on the list is Fat City Brew & Bbq. Located at 1740 Pacific Ave. in the University, the spot to score barbecue and burgers is the highest-rated barbecue spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 340 reviews on Yelp.
2. Hong Kong Deli
Next up is Weberstown’s Hong Kong Deli, situated at 4343 Pacific Ave. With four stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers barbecue and soups, has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Alegria Meat Market
Waterloo’s Alegria Meat Market, located at 2491 E. Fremont St., Suite A2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the meat shop and deli, which offers barbecue and more, 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.
4. Sunshine Hawaii BBQ
Sunshine Hawaii BBQ, a Hawaiian spot that offers barbecue and more located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11 N. Center St. to see for yourself.
